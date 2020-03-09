Dublin, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 19% from 2019 to 2024.
The future of the cerium oxide nanoparticles market looks promising with opportunities in the catalyst, biomedical and energy market. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing use of cerium oxide nanoparticles in various applications, rising focus of governments on nanotechnology research, and increasing government spending on pharmaceutical R&D in emerging nations.
The study includes the cerium oxide nanoparticles market size and forecast for the global cerium oxide nanoparticles market through 2024, segmented by application, form, and region.
Some of the cerium oxide nanoparticles companies profiled in this report include Cerion, Plasmachem GmbH, American Elements, Nyacol Nano Technologies Inc., Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Meliorum Technologies, Inc., ANP Corporation, Inframat Advanced Materials LLC, Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc., and Skyspring Nanomaterials, Inc.
This report includes:
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Industry Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market by Application
3.3.1: Catalyst
3.3.2: Biomedicals
3.3.3: Energy
3.4: Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market by Form
3.4.1: Dispersion
3.4.2: Powder
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market by Region
4.2: North American Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market
4.3: European Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market
4.4: APAC Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market
4.5: RoW Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market by Application
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market by Form
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Cerion
7.2: Plasmachem GmbH
7.3: American Elements
7.4: Nyacol Nano Technologies Inc.
7.5: Nanophase Technologies Corporation
7.6: Meliorum Technologies, Inc.
7.7: ANP Corporation
7.8: Inframat Advanced Materials LLC
7.9: Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc.
7.10: Skyspring Nanomaterials, Inc.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
