Talenom Plc, Manager's Transactions 9 March 2020 at 15:15

Talenom Plc: Manager's Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Iivanainen Tuomas Hermanni 
Position:Other senior manager
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:7437008E4R0N45B8J675_20200309142650_2
   
Issuer
Name:Talenom Oyj
LEI:7437008E4R0N45B8J675
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2020-03-05
Nature of the transaction:Subscription
Further details: 
 Linked to stock option programme
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI4000153580
 
Volume:17400
Unit price:0.79000 Euro
Volume:36000
Unit price:1.80000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:53400
Volume weighted average price:1.47090 Euro