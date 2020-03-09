Dublin, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global body worn insect repellent market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the body worn insect repellent market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer goods sector. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing preference to attain prevention from bug borne diseases such as Zika, Malaria, Chikungunya, and dengue, rising health awareness for harmful diseases from the insect bites, and increase in recreational activities.



The study includes the body worn insect repellent market size and forecast for the global body worn insect repellent market through 2024, segmented by product type, distribution channel, and region.



Some of the body worn insect repellent companies profiled in this report include Larus Pharma, Reckitt Benckiser, E.I. du Pont de Nemours, Insect Shield, ExOffcio, Spectrum, AgraCo, Godrej, Tender, and S.C. Johnson & Sons, and others.



Some of the features of this report include:

Market size estimates: Global body worn insect repellent market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Global body worn insect repellent market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region Segmentation analysis: Global body worn insect repellent market size by product type, distribution channel, and region

Global body worn insect repellent market size by product type, distribution channel, and region Regional analysis: Global body worn insect repellent market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Global body worn insect repellent market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for body worn insect repellent in the global body worn insect repellent market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for body worn insect repellent in the global body worn insect repellent market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for body worn insect repellent in the global body worn insect repellent market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for body worn insect repellent in the global body worn insect repellent market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Apparels

3.3.2: Oils and Creams

3.3.3: Stickers and Patches

3.4: Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market by Distribution Channel

3.4.1: Supermarket

3.4.2: Online Stores

3.4.3: Convenience Store



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market by Region

4.2: North American Body Worn Insect Repellent Market

4.3: European Body Worn Insect Repellent Market

4.4: APAC Body Worn Insect Repellent Market

4.5: RoW Body Worn Insect Repellent Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market by Distribution Channel

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Larus

7.2: Reckitt Benckiser

7.3: E.I. du Pont de Nemours

7.4: Insect Shield

7.5: ExOffcio

7.6: Spectrum

7.7: AgraCo

7.8: Godrej

7.9: Tender

7.10: S.C. Johnson & Sons



