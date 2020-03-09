New York, United States, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rum market is projected to reach US$21.5Bn by the end of the year 2029 owing to the growing market of premium category of rums, suggests a new study by persistence market research (PMR). Manufacturers are introducing advanced technologies to produce rums with unique flavors to capture a major chunk of the market. The thriving culture of e-commerce has significantly increased the sale of rums, further bolstering the market growth.

Rum Market: Key Findings

Light/gold rum to maintain a lead in the market; spiced rum gaining fast traction

Attributing to surge in the number of restaurants, night clubs, and pubs, business to business distribution channels to attain the highest market share

Organic rums to register high growth rate owing to the burgeoning demand

The high concentration of rum producers and consumers imparts a prominent position to South Asia in the rum market. East Asia, the Middle East & Africa exhibit impressive growth owing to the increasing number of foodservice outlets and rum consumers in the region.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/19588

Rum Market: Key Driving Factors

The increased spending power of the middle-income population to boost the sale of rums, boosting the market growth

Sale of rum to escalate as an economic drink

Growing demand for exclusive flavors and tastes will be a key factor driving the growth of the rum market

Burgeoning preference of online retail will significantly influence the revenue generated in the rum market

Rum Market: Key Restraints

Spirits such as scotch and whiskey pose a challenge to the rapid growth of the rum market

Presence of a variety of non-alcoholic beverages is giving tough competition to rums

Explore the complete rum market report with detailed market segmentation, 106 illustrative figures, and 80 data tables spread across 240 pages on: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/19588

Rum Market: Competition Landscape

The market players are focused to build their brand image with the help of unique packaging and design. They are entering into collaborations with popular social figures to create impactful brand awareness campaigns, boosting their sale and consumer database. Manufacturers are introducing new products to achieve a competitive edge in the rum market. For instance, Bacardi, leading liquor brand, launched a premium range of rums such as Reserva Ocho, Gran Reserva Limitada, and Gran Reserva Diez, to stay at the forefront in competition. Organic rum is also generating a plethora of opportunities in the market. Major players in the rum market are Diageo PLC, William Grant & Sons Ltd., Westerhall Estate Ltd., Mohan Meakin Ltd., Elements Eight Rum Company Ltd, Radico Khaitan Limited, Green Tree Distillery, and MAISON FERRAND.

Gain access to Market Ngage , an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence platform that goes beyond the conventional research solutions to solve the complex strategic challenges that organizations face today.

More about the Report

This Persistence Market Research study of 240 pages offers in-depth insights into the rum market. This market analysis is based on type (light/gold rum, dark rum, white rum, and spiced rum), sales channel (business to consumer and business to business), and nature (conventional and organic), in seven different regions.

Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR’s Food Innovation Landscape

Starter culture market – Get valuable information on the global starter culture market with an exhaustive analysis of segments, market dynamics, major market growth influencing factors, prominent market players and critical growth strategies adopted by key players to stay at the forefront in the market.

Citrus concentrate market - PMR’s report on the global citrus concentrate market provides an in-depth analysis of the rum market, poised for healthy growth during 2019-2029. The study also covers a detailed evaluation of key growth impacting forces, growth strategies, and prominent market leaders.

Apple fruit concentrate market - Get a deep-dive analysis on the global apple fruit concentrate market with vital insights on growth influencers, future opportunities, restraints, regulations, market forecasts on regional levels and key strategies of market leaders.

About Us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact:

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

For Sales Enquiries: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

For Media Enquiries: media@persistencemarketresearch.com

Research Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/rum-market.asp