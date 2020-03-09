- Cytological Experiments Commenced in March 2020 -



- Clinical Trials to Commence in April 2020 -

NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Australia, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beroni Group (OTCQX: BNIGF; NSX: BTG) (“Beroni” or the “Company”), an international diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise focused on the research, development, innovation and commercialization of therapies and products for treatment of global diseases, is pleased to announce that its development of a medical solution using nanobody technology for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in collaboration with Tianjin University in China has advanced into cytological experiments in March 2020.

The research team has been able to obtain the information on the coronavirus nanobody sequence and the complex crystal structure of SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing the infection. The joint scientific teams have already studied the biochemical characterization of the modified nanobody. After evaluating the effect of the antibody modification, the teams are now moving into cytological experiments, which are expected to be completed this month. Shortly thereafter, we will conduct animal experiments followed by clinical trials, which are expected to occur in April 2020.

Concurrently, Beroni is in discussions with an international CRO/CDMO company with operations in the USA, Europe and China to use their research and manufacturing facilities to accelerate the clinical trials for both the diagnostic kit and medical treatment.

Jacky Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Beroni Group, said, “As the novel coronavirus is now spreading globally, we are leveraging our talents and international government relationships to expedite the clinical study protocol so we can quickly produce a medical solution to help stop the spread of this infectious disease. We are confident of finding a long-term solution for the coronavirus using nanobody technology.”

About Beroni Group Limited

Beroni Group is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of a US FDA approved virus diagnostic kit, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, within the meaning of applicable United States and Australian securities laws with respect to the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results suggested by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as “anticipate”, “will”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “potential” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on Company management’s opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and there can be no assurance that such statements, or its underlying risks, uncertainties and assumptions will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially include, without limitation, risks related to laws, rules and regulation applicable to the Company as well as the industry in which it operates (including in respect of taxes and other levies), economic or market conditions on both a national and global level, currency fluctuations, risks inherent to other entities at a similar stage of development and industry in which the Company currently is, competition from the Company’s competitors, unsatisfactory development or marketing of the Company and/or its products or services, regulatory action or litigation (including product liability claims), and failure to enter into agreements or arrangements with other parties on fair or reasonable terms. Forward-looking information is made only as of the date on which it is provided and, except as may be required by applicable laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

