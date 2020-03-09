LOS ANGELES, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 32nd annual ROTH Conference, slated for March 15–17, 2020, at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, California.



To view live tweets via Twitter, please use the following hashtag: #ROTH2020

Ranked in the top-100 events in the United States for the past five years, ROTH’s flagship three-day investment conference brings executives from hundreds of public and private companies together with more than 1,000 investors. Participants will enjoy insightful presentations from participating companies representing a variety of sectors, including cleantech and industrial growth, consumer, healthcare, health and wellness, metals and mining, oil and gas, services and technology. Conference-goers will also enjoy invaluable opportunities to network with presenters, company representatives, investors and fellow attendees.

“IBN has participated as a sponsor of the ROTH Conference through its various brands for a decade now and is pleased to return in 2020,” said Jonathan Keim, Communications Director of InvestorBrandNetwork. “ROTH conferences are premier gatherings with an outstanding reputation for being among the best investor-oriented events. We are honored to be part of this prestigious conference and are pleased that our team will once again work with ROTH to deliver ongoing, real-time coverage.”

As part of its sponsorship, IBN will leverage its extensive publishing and distribution network to provide an insightful business description of participating companies as each one begins presenting. IBN will also provide up-to-date information about conference happenings throughout the three-day, invitation-only event.

In addition to company presentations, the conference agenda includes Q&A sessions, panels, and one-on-one meetings that provide investor clients opportunities for extensive interaction with executive management to gain in-depth insights into each business and sector.

To view the full lineup of presenting companies, visit: https://events.investorbrandnetwork.com/2020/roth/

The annual ROTH Conference is designed to create an atmosphere that fosters business development opportunities and offers insight into the diverse fields of emerging growth companies. Participants will enjoy live presentations, panel discussions, invaluable networking opportunities, entertainment and a variety of social events.

