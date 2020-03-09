New York, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873481/?utm_source=GNW

26 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period. Our reports on global mobile artificial intelligence market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing use of ai chip-enabled mobile devices.In addition, introduction of new chips is anticipated to boost the growth of the global mobile artificial intelligence market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global mobile artificial intelligence market is segmented as below:

Application:

• Smartphone



• Camera



• Automotive



• Robotics



• Others



Geographic Segmentation:

• APAC



• Europe



• MEA



• North America



• South America



Key Trends for global mobile artificial intelligence market growth

This study identifies introduction of new chips as the prime reasons driving the global mobile artificial intelligence market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global mobile artificial intelligence market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global mobile artificial intelligence market , including some of the vendors such as Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Imagination Technologies Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., MediaTek Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

