Portland, OR, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global anti-acne serum industry garnered $810.2 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $1.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an extensive analysis of the market dynamics including drivers & restraints, major winning strategies, market size & projections, competitive landscape, and major segments.

Increase in number of beauty-conscious customers, growth in demand for anti-acne serum among women, and major marketing strategies adopted by manufacturers propel the growth of the global anti-acne serum market. Nevertheless, accessibility of advanced beauty treatments hampers the market growth. On the other hand, advanced strategies adopted for social media marketing and inclination of men toward using anti-acne serum offers plentiful opportunities.

The global anti-acne serum market is segmented into nature, distribution channel, and region. Based on nature, the market is bifurcated into male and female. The female segment held the highest market share in the global anti-acne serum market, accounting for more than three-fourths of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on distribution channel, the market is categorized into online and offline. The offline segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the total share of the global anti-acne serum market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. On the other hand, the online segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The region across North America is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2026. On the other hand, Europe held the highest market share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the global anti-acne serum market, and will maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Key market players analyzed in the research include Ulta Beauty, Inc. (Mario Badescu), Murad Europe, Ltd., Clinique Laboratories LLC, GM Collin, PCA Skin, Dermstore LLC, Glossier, Inc., Sunday Riley, Estée Lauder, iS Clinical.

