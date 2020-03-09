Der anmodes om suspension af samtlige afdelinger under Investeringsforeningen PFA Invest. Suspensionen foretages som følge af stor markedsuro på markederne.
Symbol
ISIN
Navn
PFIUSA
DK0060750883
PFA
Invest USA Stabile Aktier PFIUDO
DK0060750966
PFA
Invest Udenlandske Obl PFIMLO
DK0060700433
PFA
Invest Mellemlange Obligationer PFIKRB
DK0060446896
PFA
Invest Kreditobligationer PFIHUA
DK0060457901
PFA
Invest Højt Udbytte Aktier PFIGLA
DK0060446706
PFA
Invest Globale Aktier PFIEVA
DK0060579183
PFA
Invest Europa Value Aktier PFIDKA
DK0060446623
PFA
Invest Danske Aktier PFIBAK
DK0060814440
PFA
Invest Balance Akkumulerende PFIBA
DK0060814366
PFA
Invest Balance AA PFIBAA
DK0060522829
PFA
Invest Balance A PFIBAB
DK0060446979
PFA
Invest Balance PFIBAC
DK0060622884
PFA
Invest Balance Eventuel
henvendelse vedrørende denne meddelelse kan rettes til Stine Bernt Simonsen på sbs@pfa.dk eller på telefon 39 17 60 87.
Med venlig hilsen, Stine Bernt Simonsen
