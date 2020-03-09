Der anmodes om suspension af samtlige afdelinger under Investeringsforeningen PFA Invest. Suspensionen foretages som følge af stor markedsuro på markederne.

Suspension gælder for følgende afdelinger:

Symbol

ISIN

Navn

PFIUSA

DK0060750883

PFA Invest USA Stabile Aktier

PFIUDO

DK0060750966

PFA Invest Udenlandske Obl

PFIMLO

DK0060700433

PFA Invest Mellemlange Obligationer

PFIKRB

DK0060446896

PFA Invest Kreditobligationer

PFIHUA

DK0060457901

PFA Invest Højt Udbytte Aktier

PFIGLA

DK0060446706

PFA Invest Globale Aktier

PFIEVA

DK0060579183

PFA Invest Europa Value Aktier

PFIDKA

DK0060446623

PFA Invest Danske Aktier

PFIBAK

DK0060814440

PFA Invest Balance Akkumulerende

PFIBA

DK0060814366

PFA Invest Balance AA

PFIBAA

DK0060522829

PFA Invest Balance A

PFIBAB

DK0060446979

PFA Invest Balance

PFIBAC

DK0060622884

PFA Invest Balance

Eventuel henvendelse vedrørende denne meddelelse kan rettes til Stine Bernt Simonsen på sbs@pfa.dk eller på telefon 39 17 60 87.

Med venlig hilsen,

Stine Bernt Simonsen