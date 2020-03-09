New York, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global malaria rapid diagnostic devices market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873469/?utm_source=GNW

63 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on global malaria rapid diagnostic devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing incidence of malaria.In addition, product launches is anticipated to boost the growth of the global malaria rapid diagnostic devices market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global malaria rapid diagnostic devices market is segmented as below:

Product:

• Consumables



• Systems



Geographic Segmentation:

• North America



• Europe



• Asia



• ROW



Key Trends for global malaria rapid diagnostic devices market growth

This study identifies product launches as the prime reasons driving the global malaria rapid diagnostic devices market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global malaria rapid diagnostic devices market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global malaria rapid diagnostic devices market, including some of the vendors such as Abbott Laboratories, Atomo Diagnostics, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., BIOSYNEX SA, Drucker Diagnostics, ERADA Technology Alliance, Omega Diagnostics Group Plc, QIAGEN N.V. and SD Biosensor Inc.

.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

