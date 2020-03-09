DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProFlowers®, one of the nation’s largest online fresh flower retailers, announces that it has once again achieved the highest ranking for customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2020 Online Flower Retailer Satisfaction Report(SM).



The J.D. Power report measured overall customer satisfaction with online flower retailers using seven main factors: competitiveness of pricing; online store services and delivery; in-stock availability of merchandise; usefulness of information; variety of merchandise offered; website/online store; and contact with customer service.

“ProFlowers is honored to be named highest in customer satisfaction among online flower retailers by J.D. Power five out of the last six years,” said Jeff Clarke, Executive Chairman of FTD, LLC, owner of the ProFlowers brand. “We are proud to be recognized again for our user-friendly, online shopping experience and variety of affordable floral and gifting products that create memorable moments for our valued customers. Our customers are our top priority and knowing they rate us highest in customer satisfaction is a prestigious achievement.”

ProFlowers partners with local florists to hand-craft floral arrangements for same-day delivery and works with professional growers in the U.S. and around the world to handpick the freshest flowers for our direct ship bouquets. ProFlowers’ bouquets and plants are backed by a seven-day freshness guarantee ensuring that our customers’ loved ones will receive the best flowers for Mother’s Day, birthdays, Valentine’s Day, anniversaries and any other occasion throughout the year.

Source: Highest Customer Satisfaction Award from J.D. Power in 2015-2018, 2020

About ProFlowers®

ProFlowers, an FTD, LLC brand, is a leading online retailer of fresh flowers and plants that stands out due to its easy-to-shop floral assortment and customer satisfaction guarantee. ProFlowers partners with the FTD florist network to hand-craft arrangements for same-day delivery and best-in-class growers for direct ship bouquets to offer customers the best quality products available. For all of life’s occasions and everyday moments, visit ProFlowers.com and ProPlants.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @proflowers. We love helping our customers #sayitwithflowers.

