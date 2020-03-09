New York, United States, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global tagatose market will grow at 4.7% during the forecast period, 2019-2027. The growing popularity of low-calorie sugar substitutes amongst health-conscious consumers generating white spaces of growth for manufacturers of tagatose. Manufacturers are developing lucrative tagatose-based meals to attract consumers. Tagatose-based food is also gaining momentum in the market as antidiabetic food products.

Tagatose Market: Key Findings

Owing to the surge in demand for tagatose as a functional ingredient, confectionery, and beverages segment will continue generating more than half of the total market revenue

The powder form of tagatose to lead the market share owing to its high consumption

Growing utilization of tagatose in the foodservice sector to impart prominence to business to business distribution channel

East and South Asia to exhibit rapid growth in the projection period on the back of increasing per-capita food expenditure in the region

Tagatose Market: Key Growth Drivers

The growing popularity of tagatose products as sugar substitute opens doors to profitable opportunities in the market

The low glycemic index of tagatose is driving its adoption in diabetic foods, bolstering the market growth

The antidiabetic property of tagatose to lower blood sugar and insulin response increases is demand in the pharmaceuticals industry

Increase in offerings of tagatose-based snack and meals is creating brackets of growth for the manufacturers, positively influencing the market growth

Tagatose Market: Key Restraints

Stringent regulatory norms regarding the usage of functional sweeteners as a food ingredient is hampering the growth of the tagatose market.

Presence of cheap alternatives are also turning out to be growth restraining factor

Tagatose Market: Competition Analysis

The competitive landscape of the tagatose market is highly consolidated in nature, dominated by manufacturers operating at a small level. Market players are adopting strategies to accommodate current market trends. For instance, Damhert Nutrition, manufacturer of tagatose products, has launched meal supplements such as caramel shakes and chocolate shakes, low in carb content and high in tagatose concentration, to attract consumers and enhance their customer database. They are strengthening their strategic collaborations and supply chain to expand their global presence. Major players profiled in the global tagatose market include Damhert Nutrition NV, Bonumose LLC, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Zhejiang Yixin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Sukrin and CJ Cheiljedang Corporation.

More about the Report

This report offers a detailed analysis of all operational levels along with the upcoming trends in the industry which hold the potential to influence the growth of the tagatose market. The study provides in-depth illustrations on the tagatose market based on form (liquid, and powder), distribution channel (business to business and business to consumer), and application (pharmaceuticals, personal care, food and beverages, and retail), across seven regions.

