Portland, OR, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global drive by wire market was pegged at $18.76 billion in 2018, and is projected to garner $35.18 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2026.

The market across Europe is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. However, the passenger car segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. ﻿Surge in the development of autonomous vehicles and increase in connected infrastructure have boosted the growth of the global drive by wire market. However, the threat of data hacking and high cost hamper the market growth. On the contrary, the development of smart cities is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Request Sample PDF of Drive by Wire Market Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6233

The global drive by wire market is divided on the basis of application, vehicle type, component, and geography. Based on application, the market is segmented into throttle by wire, shift by wire, brake by wire, park by wire, and steer by wire. The throttle by wire segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing nearly one-third of the market.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is divided into passenger car, commercial vehicle, electric vehicle, and off-highway vehicles. The electric vehicle segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. However, the passenger car segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market.

Based on component, the market is categorized into actuator, electronic control unit (ECU), engine control module (ECM), electronic throttle control module (ETCM), electronic transmission control unit (ETCU), feedback motor, parking pawl, sensors, and others.

The global drive by wire market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. However, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than half of the market.

Enquire More About Drive by Wire Market Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6233

The global drive by wire market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen, DENSO Corporation, Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Ficosa Corporation (Panasonic Corporation), Robert Bosch GmbH, Nissan Motor Corporation, Kongsberg Automotive, and Hitachi Automotive.

Avenue | The Market Research Library Access



Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. Avenue is a premium subscription-based model that serves as an informative solution on which the world-leading companies can rely on.



Avenue is a premium subscription-based model that serves as an informative solution on which the world-leading companies can rely on.



Sign up and start using your 14-day free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

About us:



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com