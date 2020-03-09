ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 9.3.2020 AT 16.00

JUKKA PIHAMAA, HEAD OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO LEAVE ROBIT

Robit Plc and Jukka Pihamaa, Head of Supply Chain have jointly agreed that Pihamaa will

leave the company at the end of March 2020. Pihamaa has been responsible for the Group’s Supply Chain since 2017. He has also been member of the management team.

"I would like to thank Jukka on behalf of the company for all the work done for the benefit of Robit and for the internationalization of the procurement of the Group”, says Tommi Lehtonen, CEO.

From the beginning of April 2020 Robit Plc’s Management Team will consist of the following persons: CEO Tommi Lehtonen, CFO Ilkka Miettinen, HR Director Jaana Rinne and COO Arto Halonen.

ROBIT PLC

Tommi Lehtonen, CEO



Further information:

Tommi Lehtonen, CEO

+358 40 724 9143

tommi.lehtonen@robitgroup.com

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction and contracting, tunneling and well drilling. The company's offering is divided into three product and service ranges: Top Hammer, Down-the-Hole and Digital Services. Robit has 13 of its own sales and service points throughout the world as well as an active sales network in over 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia, the UK and the USA. Robit’s shares are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at: www.robitgroup.com.

