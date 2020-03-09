CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CENTOGENE (Nasdaq: CNTG) ─ The Company today announced that Dr. Dirk H. Ehlers, COO and President of its Clinical Diagnostics Division, has decided to step down from his role after the Annual General Meeting in June 2020 and leave the Company for personal reasons. He has been part of the Executive Management Board for the past two years and helped to lead the Company through a period of strong growth and the public listing of its shares on Nasdaq in November 2019.



Prof. Dr. Arndt Rolfs, CEO of the Company, stated, “We want to thank Dirk for his significant contributions to CENTOGENE and wish him well.” His successor will be announced in due course.

