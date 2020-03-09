Boston, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDG’s CIO — the executive-level IT media brand providing insight into business technology leadership — is pleased to announce the 2020 CIO 100 award winners and Hall of Fame inductees (click-to-tweet). Each year, CIO recognizes the premier organizations and executives driving IT innovation with these prestigious awards. The 2020 honorees are inspiring examples of how IT leadership, business partnerships and customer engagement are reshaping the future.
Since 1987, the CIO 100 award has recognized enterprise excellence in IT and the talented teams behind business transformations. One-hundred organizations will receive this honor in 2020 and be celebrated alongside 11 CIO Hall of Fame inductees – a distinction reserved for IT executives at the peak of their career success. All honorees will be recognized on the final evening of the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards Ceremony.
Business Insights & IT Innovation
This year’s conference will be held August 17-19, 2020 at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. The agenda is focused on the most pressing technology topics impacting business leaders, and features executive speakers from across all industries. The nation’s top CIOs and industry experts will share their success stories and unique perspectives on strategy, leadership and business growth. Key technology topics include:
“The CIO 100 Symposium is widely renowned as the most powerful gathering of CIOs and senior IT executives,” noted Adam Dennison, SVP & General Manager, IDG Events and Publisher, CIO. “More than 300 business leaders attend each year to network, forge new partnerships and gain fresh insights into this ever-evolving industry. We look forward to hosting another stellar event in 2020 and celebrating the accomplishments of this year’s honorees.”
C-Suite Collaboration & Industry Leaders
CIO’s premier event combines general and breakout sessions, interactive workshops, roundtable discussions, panels, and social events. The agenda is carefully constructed to allow attendees, award-winners and vendors to exchange ideas, discuss common challenges, and ultimately, prepare their business for the future. There is no better place to build relationships and network with the best and brightest in IT.
“This is truly the can’t-miss event of the year for CIOs and industry leaders,” added Anne McCrory, Group Vice President, Customer Experience and Operations, IDG Events. “The CIO 100 Symposium & Awards Ceremony is where today’s leading IT executives and solution providers come together to identify the trends and technologies showing business promise. The knowledge shared and relationships made are invaluable.”
In 2020, CIO is proud to welcome back Underwriting Partners, Deloitte and Google Chrome Enterprise, to the conference. Additional event partners include Delphix, Numerify, NTT Data, Unisys, Zoom, Zscaler, and IDC. This year’s premium vendors add further value to the agenda, providing in-depth knowledge and unique solutions to address many of the issues that attendees are facing in their daily roles.
Enterprise Excellence in IT
The CIO 100 Symposium & Awards Ceremony continually attracts some of the most recognized and respected CIOs in the country. Winners and alumni attend the conference to stay informed on the latest IT strategies shaping the digital business landscape. Each year, the event concludes with a gala recognizing the CIO 100 award winners and newest members of the CIO Hall of Fame.
“We are honored to showcase the technology innovation and business value shown by the 2020 honorees,” continued McCrory. “The CIO 100 Awards and CIO Hall of Fame recognize the finest in IT – these companies and business leaders are at the forefront of innovation as the tech industry explodes with new products and services across all sectors. The honorees along with our outstanding vendors help create a learning environment and event experience that is second to none.”
Please visit CIO100.com to learn more about the conference and partnership opportunities. To register for this year’s event, please do so here.
2020 CIO 100 Award Winners:
2020 CIO 100 Hall of Fame Class:
About the CIO 100 Awards:
The annual CIO 100 Awards celebrate 100 organizations and the teams within them that are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth or improving relationships with customers. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence.
Recipients of this year’s CIO 100 Award were selected through a three-step process. First, companies filled out an online application form detailing an innovative IT and business initiative. Next, a team of external judges (many of them former CIOs) reviewed the applications in depth, looking for leading-edge IT practices and measurable results. Finally, the CIO team reviewed the judges’ recommendations and selected the final 100.
Coverage of the 2020 CIO 100 award-winning projects will be available online at CIO.com in the weeks and months leading up to the event, and also in the summer issue of CIO’s digital magazine.
About the CIO Hall of Fame Awards:
The CIO Hall of Fame was created in 1997 to spotlight 12 outstanding IT leaders who had significantly contributed to and profoundly influenced the IT discipline, the use of technology in business and the advancement of the CIO role. Ten years later, in 2007, CIO inducted its second class of honorees into the CIO Hall of Fame during CIO magazine’s 20th anniversary celebration. CIO continues to showcase this elite group of CIOs – now numbering 151– during the CIO Hall of Fame induction ceremony. A list of all inductees can be viewed here.
About CIO
CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled expertise on business strategy, innovation, and leadership. As organizations grow with digital transformation, CIO provides its readers with invaluable peer insights on the evolving CIO role as well as how leading IT organizations are employing technologies, including automation, AI & machine learning, data analytics and cloud, to create business value.
The award-winning CIO portfolio — CIO.com, CIO events, CIO Strategic Marketing Services, CIO Forum on LinkedIn, CIO Executive Council and CIO primary research — provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT’s role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.
About IDG Communications, Inc.
IDG Communications connects the world of tech buyers with insights, intent and engagement. We are the world’s largest media, data and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. Our premium brands, including CIO®, Computerworld®, CSO®, InfoWorld®, Macworld®, Network World®, and PCWorld® engage a quality audience of the most powerful audience of technology buyers providing essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape.
Our global data intelligence platform activates purchasing intent, powering our clients’ success. IDG Marketing Services creates custom content with marketing impact across video, mobile, social and digital. We execute complex campaigns that fulfill marketers’ global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers quality results.
Lynn Holmlund Marketing Director IDG Communications, Inc. lynn_holmlund@idg.com P: 508.935.4526
CIO
