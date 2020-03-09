Boston, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDG’s CIO — the executive-level IT media brand providing insight into business technology leadership — is pleased to announce the 2020 CIO 100 award winners and Hall of Fame inductees ( click-to-tweet ). Each year, CIO recognizes the premier organizations and executives driving IT innovation with these prestigious awards. The 2020 honorees are inspiring examples of how IT leadership, business partnerships and customer engagement are reshaping the future.



Since 1987, the CIO 100 award has recognized enterprise excellence in IT and the talented teams behind business transformations. One-hundred organizations will receive this honor in 2020 and be celebrated alongside 11 CIO Hall of Fame inductees – a distinction reserved for IT executives at the peak of their career success. All honorees will be recognized on the final evening of the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards Ceremony .

Business Insights & IT Innovation

This year’s conference will be held August 17-19, 2020 at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. The agenda is focused on the most pressing technology topics impacting business leaders, and features executive speakers from across all industries. The nation’s top CIOs and industry experts will share their success stories and unique perspectives on strategy, leadership and business growth. Key technology topics include:

Customer/Client/Supplier Engagement

Cyber Security/Risk Management

Data Governance Strategies for Advanced Analytics

Development: Agile and DevOps Transitions

Digital Business & Workplace Issues

Hybrid Cloud and Infrastructure Trends

Talent Challenges

“The CIO 100 Symposium is widely renowned as the most powerful gathering of CIOs and senior IT executives,” noted Adam Dennison, SVP & General Manager, IDG Events and Publisher, CIO. “More than 300 business leaders attend each year to network, forge new partnerships and gain fresh insights into this ever-evolving industry. We look forward to hosting another stellar event in 2020 and celebrating the accomplishments of this year’s honorees.”

C-Suite Collaboration & Industry Leaders

CIO’s premier event combines general and breakout sessions, interactive workshops, roundtable discussions, panels, and social events. The agenda is carefully constructed to allow attendees, award-winners and vendors to exchange ideas, discuss common challenges, and ultimately, prepare their business for the future. There is no better place to build relationships and network with the best and brightest in IT.

“This is truly the can’t-miss event of the year for CIOs and industry leaders,” added Anne McCrory, Group Vice President, Customer Experience and Operations, IDG Events. “The CIO 100 Symposium & Awards Ceremony is where today’s leading IT executives and solution providers come together to identify the trends and technologies showing business promise. The knowledge shared and relationships made are invaluable.”

In 2020, CIO is proud to welcome back Underwriting Partners, Deloitte and Google Chrome Enterprise , to the conference. Additional event partners include Delphix , Numerify , NTT Data , Unisys , Zoom , Zscaler , and IDC . This year’s premium vendors add further value to the agenda, providing in-depth knowledge and unique solutions to address many of the issues that attendees are facing in their daily roles.

Enterprise Excellence in IT

The CIO 100 Symposium & Awards Ceremony continually attracts some of the most recognized and respected CIOs in the country. Winners and alumni attend the conference to stay informed on the latest IT strategies shaping the digital business landscape. Each year, the event concludes with a gala recognizing the CIO 100 award winners and newest members of the CIO Hall of Fame.

“We are honored to showcase the technology innovation and business value shown by the 2020 honorees,” continued McCrory. “The CIO 100 Awards and CIO Hall of Fame recognize the finest in IT – these companies and business leaders are at the forefront of innovation as the tech industry explodes with new products and services across all sectors. The honorees along with our outstanding vendors help create a learning environment and event experience that is second to none.”

Please visit CIO100.com to learn more about the conference and partnership opportunities . To register for this year’s event, please do so here .

2020 CIO 100 Award Winners:

1-800 Contacts

Accenture

AEG Vision

Akron Childrens Hospital

Align Technology

Allstate Insurance Company

Alphamega Hypermarkets

ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Altimetrik

American Academy of Family Physicians

Amgen

Arizona Department of Environmental Quality

Arlo Technologies Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Avnet Inc

BAL

Banco do Brasil

Bank of America Corporation

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)

Central Minnesota Credit Union (CMCU)

Children's Hospital Los Angeles

City of Oakland

Coachella Valley Water District

County of San Mateo

Cox Enterprises, Inc.

Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin

Deloitte

DISH Network

Eaton

Eli Lilly and Company

Ellie Mae

Energy Efficiency Services Ltd.

Exelon Corporation

Fulton County Schools

GE

GSK

Hennepin County

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

Humana Inc.

ING Bank

J.Crew

Jabil

Jet Propulsion Laboratory

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kaiser Permanente

KEPCO, Korea Electric Power Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

King County, WA

La-Z-Boy Incorporated

Laurel Road

Lenovo

Lexmark International

LOLC Holdings, PLC

Maryland Health Benefit Exchange

Mastercard

McDonald's Corporation

Merck & Co., Inc

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority

Miami-Dade County Information Technology Department (ITD)

Miratech

Morgan Stanley

Nationwide

Nestlé

Northern Kentucky University

Nuveen (A TIAA Company)

Office of the Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Labor

OneMagnify

Oshkosh Corporation

Owens Corning

Pacific Gas & Electric

Parsons Corporation

Penn Medicine

PPD

PPG

PVH Corp.

Raytheon Company

Regereron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Samsung C&T Corporation

San Jose State University

Schneider

Sedgwick

Sentara Healthcare

Share Our Strength

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Stanford Health Care

SUEZ North America

Tata Consultancy Services

TD Ameritrade

TGI FRIDAYS

The Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA)

Travelers

University of California, San Diego

University of Miami

Verizon

WABCO

Western Digital

Wheels Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation

Wipro Limited

2020 CIO 100 Hall of Fame Class:

Madhuri Andrews, SVP, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Jacobs

Phil Armstrong, EVP and Global CIO, Great-West Lifeco

Conrad Dias, Director/Group CIO, LOLC Holdings PLC

Curt Garner, Chief Technology Officer, Chipotle Mexican Grill

Goutam Kundu, Chief Information Officer, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority

Michael Ma, Vice President & CIO, BRC (Sichuan Languange Development Co., Ltd.)

Eileen Mahoney, EVP & CIO, PVH Corp

Brad Peterson, EVP & CIO/CTO, Nasdaq

Steve Phillpott, CIO, Western Digital

Julie St John, CIO and President of Capital Group Companies Global, Capital Group

Richard Wiedenbeck, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Ameritas Mutual Holding Company

About the CIO 100 Awards:

The annual CIO 100 Awards celebrate 100 organizations and the teams within them that are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth or improving relationships with customers. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence.

Recipients of this year’s CIO 100 Award were selected through a three-step process. First, companies filled out an online application form detailing an innovative IT and business initiative. Next, a team of external judges (many of them former CIOs) reviewed the applications in depth, looking for leading-edge IT practices and measurable results. Finally, the CIO team reviewed the judges’ recommendations and selected the final 100.

Coverage of the 2020 CIO 100 award-winning projects will be available online at CIO.com in the weeks and months leading up to the event, and also in the summer issue of CIO’s digital magazine .

About the CIO Hall of Fame Awards:

The CIO Hall of Fame was created in 1997 to spotlight 12 outstanding IT leaders who had significantly contributed to and profoundly influenced the IT discipline, the use of technology in business and the advancement of the CIO role. Ten years later, in 2007, CIO inducted its second class of honorees into the CIO Hall of Fame during CIO magazine’s 20th anniversary celebration. CIO continues to showcase this elite group of CIOs – now numbering 151– during the CIO Hall of Fame induction ceremony. A list of all inductees can be viewed here .

About CIO

CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled expertise on business strategy, innovation, and leadership. As organizations grow with digital transformation, CIO provides its readers with invaluable peer insights on the evolving CIO role as well as how leading IT organizations are employing technologies, including automation, AI & machine learning, data analytics and cloud, to create business value.

The award-winning CIO portfolio — CIO.com , CIO events, CIO Strategic Marketing Services, CIO Forum on LinkedIn, CIO Executive Council and CIO primary research — provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT’s role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com .

About IDG Communications, Inc.

IDG Communications connects the world of tech buyers with insights, intent and engagement. We are the world’s largest media, data and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. Our premium brands, including CIO®, Computerworld®, CSO®, InfoWorld®, Macworld®, Network World®, and PCWorld® engage a quality audience of the most powerful audience of technology buyers providing essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape.

Our global data intelligence platform activates purchasing intent, powering our clients’ success. IDG Marketing Services creates custom content with marketing impact across video, mobile, social and digital. We execute complex campaigns that fulfill marketers’ global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers quality results.

Lynn Holmlund Marketing Director IDG Communications, Inc. lynn_holmlund@idg.com P: 508.935.4526