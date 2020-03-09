The best of Brazil is now in full bloom at Fogo de Chão locations nationwide with an all-new Fogo Four Course dining option that offers continuous service of select fire roasted cuts like Picanha (prime part of the top sirloin) and Fraldinha (bottom sirloin), as well as exotic Market Table options, Brazilian side dishes and choice of dessert, starting at $40 per person. Fogo.com

The best of Brazil is now in full bloom at Fogo de Chão locations nationwide with an all-new Fogo Four Course dining option that offers continuous service of select fire roasted cuts like Picanha (prime part of the top sirloin) and Fraldinha (bottom sirloin), as well as exotic Market Table options, Brazilian side dishes and choice of dessert, starting at $40 per person. Fogo.com

New Market Table selections are now available at Fogo de Chão locations nationwide, featuring fresh, seasonal ingredients, including an elevated Citrus Chicken Salad that includes roasted, pulled chicken tossed with a fresh citrus cream, sweet baby peppers, red onion and green scallions. Fogo.com.

New Market Table selections are now available at Fogo de Chão locations nationwide, featuring fresh, seasonal ingredients, including an elevated Citrus Chicken Salad that includes roasted, pulled chicken tossed with a fresh citrus cream, sweet baby peppers, red onion and green scallions. Fogo.com.

Just in time for the spring season, internationally renowned Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão unveils enhanced, flavorful Market Table offerings, including a fresh twist on Brazilian Potato Salad featuring potatoes mixed with eggs, green peas, carrots, pickled red onion, and scallions. Fogo.com.

Just in time for the spring season, internationally renowned Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão unveils enhanced, flavorful Market Table offerings, including a fresh twist on Brazilian Potato Salad featuring potatoes mixed with eggs, green peas, carrots, pickled red onion, and scallions. Fogo.com.

Seasonal recipes, premium pours and all-new Fogo Four Course dining option are all now available for a limited time;



Elevated Bar Fogo experience introduces new, premium spirits, refined wine list and more

DALLAS, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the start of Spring just days away, internationally-renowned Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão is welcoming the season of renewal with new ways to enjoy an elevated dining experience. From new takes on classic Market Table offerings and a next level Bar Fogo experience that now includes a premium selection of spirits and service to an all-new Fogo Four Course dining option for just $40* per person, the best of Brazil is now in full bloom at all Fogo locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.

“The core of Brazilian cuisine has always been the fresh, seasonal ingredients that are harvested at the right moment to ensure peak ripeness and optimal flavor,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chao. “Spring is the perfect season to unveil new, upgraded recipes on Market Table offerings that give our guests greater flavor and more nutrient-rich health benefits. And with our new Fogo Four Course dining option and elevated Bar Fogo offerings, there is no better time embrace the Brazilian traditions we serve up daily at Fogo.”



Fogo’s fresh twists on both classic and seasonal Market Table offerings include:

Roasted Baby Peppers : Whole, sweet baby Holland peppers are now fire-roasted with fresh basil, garlic and extra virgin olive oil to bring out more flavor

: Whole, sweet baby Holland peppers are now fire-roasted with fresh basil, garlic and extra virgin olive oil to bring out more flavor Citrus Chicken Salad : Roasted, pulled chicken is tossed with fresh citrus cream, sweet baby peppers, red onions and green scallions

: Roasted, pulled chicken is tossed with fresh citrus cream, sweet baby peppers, red onions and green scallions Chickpea Trio Salad : Protein-packed black, green and yellow chickpeas are tossed with baby peppers, scallions, red onion, and fresh herbs. These colorful chickpeas have also been shown to have more health benefits, including more antioxidants, more fiber and a lower glycemic index.

: Protein-packed black, green and yellow chickpeas are tossed with baby peppers, scallions, red onion, and fresh herbs. These colorful chickpeas have also been shown to have more health benefits, including more antioxidants, more fiber and a lower glycemic index. Roasted Artichoke Hearts : Fiber-filled artichoke hearts are marinated and fire-roasted with fresh herbs, garlic, peppers and extra virgin olive oil for a more developed flavor

: Fiber-filled artichoke hearts are marinated and fire-roasted with fresh herbs, garlic, peppers and extra virgin olive oil for a more developed flavor Brazilian Potato Salad : A traditional, Brazilian-style potato salad now features potatoes mixed with eggs, green peas, carrots, pickled red onion, and scallions

: A traditional, Brazilian-style potato salad now features potatoes mixed with eggs, green peas, carrots, pickled red onion, and scallions Marinated Mushrooms : Antioxidant-rich white, button mushrooms are now marinated with fresh thyme, garlic, red chili flakes and extra virgin olive oil to enhance the taste

: Antioxidant-rich white, button mushrooms are now marinated with fresh thyme, garlic, red chili flakes and extra virgin olive oil to enhance the taste Mediterranean Eggplant : Freshly-roasted eggplant – an excellent source of vitamins and minerals like folic acid, potassium and more – is thinly sliced and seasoned with sundried tomatoes, fresh garlic, capers and extra virgin olive oil (spring menu addition)

: Freshly-roasted eggplant – an excellent source of vitamins and minerals like folic acid, potassium and more – is thinly sliced and seasoned with sundried tomatoes, fresh garlic, capers and extra virgin olive oil (spring menu addition) Asparagus Sweet Pea Soup: Sweet spring peas are blended with fresh asparagus and a touch of cream (spring menu addition)

In addition to all enhanced, flavorful Market Table offerings, the new Fogo Four Course dining option also includes continuous service of select cuts like Picanha (prime part of the top sirloin) and Fraldinha (bottom sirloin), fire-roasted and carved tableside for each guest. Also included are Brazilian side dishes and choice of dessert, like Flan, Crème Brûlée or Chocolate Brigadeiro.

Guests can also enjoy an altogether elevated bar experience in Bar Fogo with the introduction of new, premium whiskeys, bourbons and scotches as well as more iconic pours like Macallan, Whistle Pig, Blanton’s and even Suntory Toki. All premium pours are now served in crystal-cut glassware with made-to-order ice spheres.

For more information about Fogo de Chão, its seasonal offerings or to make dining reservations, please visit http://www.fogo.com .

* Price varies in New York and California

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is a leading Brazilian steakhouse, or churrascaria, specializing in the centuries-old Southern Brazilian cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meats over open flame, all of which are carved tableside by Brazilian-trained gaucho chefs. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, there are currently 57 locations throughout Brazil, the United States, Mexico and the Middle East.

Fogo’s distinctive and authentic Brazilian dining experience begins with the seasonal Market Table and Feijoada Bar, which includes seasonal salads, soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more. The restaurant features a variety of simply seasoned meats that are fire-roasted by gaucho chefs, plus seafood, desserts, signature cocktails and an award-winning wine list. In addition to the Full Churrasco Experience, Fogo offers its guests multiple ways to enjoy the experience at varying price points, including weekday lunch starting at $15, weekend Brazilian Brunch and a Bar Fogo menu that features smaller, sharable plates, Brazilian-inspired cocktails and happy hour.

For an inside look into the history and heritage of the gaucho culture, visit Fogo.com, Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Seth Grugle, ICR

646.277.1200

FogoPR@icrinc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2696db1b-932a-439c-95f0-34af949d2a41

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b570909f-b7ad-44e4-a330-3baa40d67e4f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6f56f34-82ac-42b1-ad23-946bcbde63e4