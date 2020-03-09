COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
No. 57/2020
Tvis, 9 March 2020
The annual general meeting of TCM Group A/S will be held on the 31th of March 2020 at 5 p.m. (CET) at Skautrupvej 22b, Tvis, 7500 Holstebro, Denmark.
The notice and the agenda for the annual general meeting are attached to this announcement.
For further information please contact:
Torben Paulin, CEO, TCM Group A/S, +45 97 43 52 00
About TCM Group
TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are Danish design, produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkkener, Nettoline and kitchn. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 135 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. In addition, TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.
