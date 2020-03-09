New York, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Car Rental Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873461/?utm_source=GNW

Market Segmentation

The global electric car rental market is segmented as below:

Vehicle Category:

• Economy Cars



• Luxury Cars



Geographic Segmentation:

• APAC



• Europe



• MEA



• North America



• South America



Key Trends for global electric car rental market growth

This study identifies need for optimum performance and reduction in emissions as the prime reasons driving the global electric car rental market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global electric car rental market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global electric car rental market, including some of the vendors such as Avis Budget Group Inc., BlueIndy LLC, Enterprise Holdings Inc., ER Travel Services Ltd., Europcar Mobility Group SA, Fleetdrive Management Ltd., Green Motion International, SIXT SE, The Hertz Corp. and Wattacars .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

