RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER is delighted to announce that it has been selected as a finalist in the P2P Specialist Provider Award category for the prestigious World Procurement Awards 2020 . JAGGAER UK submitted a project detailing its engagement with Balfour Beatty , the leading international infrastructure group with headquarters in the United Kingdom.



The organizer of the awards has reported that this year the number of entries increased by 20% compared to 2019, a total of 420 extremely impressive projects, so decisions on shortlisting were already tough.

Balfour Beatty UK Procurement & Supply Chain Director, Evan Sutherland, said, "Our JAGGAER platform has allowed us to digitalize and standardize our processes and has provided us with a simplified way of working and collaborating with our suppliers.

“Along with providing one platform across the whole group, the catalogues have not only made it easier for users to procure and use goods, it has reduced our costs and enables us to automate how we manage our suppliers."

Ian Murphy, Managing Director at Foodbuy and one of the judges commented that, “The World Procurement Awards are one of the most celebrated and sought-after awards in procurement and I’m proud to be part of the 2020 judging panel. Throughout the judging process, we’ve seen hundreds of applications and witnessed some of the best from across the procurement industry, so I’m really looking forward to the Awards ceremony in May.”

Commenting on the selection of the JAGGAER-Balfour Beatty project, Richard Hogg, Managing Director (UK, Nordics, Benelux, DACH) said, “Building a procurement team that is agile and at the same time has a unified vision is extremely important. Through the creation of a tailored P2P solution our client, Balfour Beatty, created a path to true digital conversion, not only delivering the tangible, bottom-line benefits of eliminating tail-end spend and increasing compliance, but also transforming the operations on the onsite team for simpler, more streamlined procurement. We are thrilled that this effort has gained recognition from the WPA judges.”

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on May 14, 2020 at the InterContinental London – The O2, which will follow World Procurement Congress , the key gathering for 700+ senior leaders in procurement. This also forms part of the World Procurement Week which incorporates events tailored to the wider procurement team.

About JAGGAER: Procurement Simplified

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company, connecting customers to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents–more than any other spend management company.

JAGGAER Media Contact