SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced that Stefan Murry, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, will host a Virtual OFC Investor Tech Talk on Tuesday, March 10th at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.



To participate in the conference call, please dial 877-405-1239 (domestic) or 201-389-0851 (international). Callers should ask to join the Applied Optoelectronics Virtual OFC Investor Tech Talk. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.ao-inc.com . Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for one year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com .

