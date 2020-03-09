NEW YORK, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) resulting from allegations that Cronos may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On February 24, 2020, Cronos announced, without explanation, it would not be (i) timely filing its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 earnings release and (ii) hosting a conference call with investors previously scheduled for February 27, 2020. On this news, the price of Cronos shares fell.

Then on March 2, 2020, after the market closed, Cronos revealed the existence of "a continuing review by the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors, with the assistance of outside counsel and forensic accountants, of several bulk resin purchases and sales of products through the wholesale channel and the appropriateness of the recognition of revenue from those transactions." The Company further stated it expects to report for fiscal year 2019: (1) a material inventory write-down; (2) a material decrease in gross profit; and, (3) a material increase in operating loss. On this news, the price of Cronos shares sharply declined on March 3, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Cronos investors. If you purchased shares of Cronos please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1799.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

