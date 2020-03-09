New York, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rings Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873452/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global rings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing customer preference for customized and personalized jewelry pieces.In addition, emerging application of augmented reality in jewelry industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the global rings market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global rings market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel:

• Offline



• Online



Geographic Segmentation:

• APAC



• Europe



• MEA



• North America



• South America



Key Trends for global rings market growth

This study identifies emerging application of augmented reality in jewelry industry as the prime reasons driving the global rings market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global rings market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global rings market , including some of the vendors such as CHANEL Ltd., Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, Kering SA, LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Pandora AS, Rajesh Exports Ltd., Signet Jewelers Ltd., The Swatch Group Ltd. and Tiffany & Co. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

