NEW YORK, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA/QRTEB), resulting from allegations that Qurate may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On February 26, 2020 the company announced that it had identified material weakness and deficiencies in internal control over its financial reports. Qurate explained that inaccuracies in its annual and interim consolidated financial statements could not be prevented. Qurate’s problems with internal controls were first disclosed on February 28, 2019, in the company’s annual report for the year ended December 31, 2018 and have been an ongoing issue with the company since. On this news, Qurate’s stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Qurate investors. If you purchased shares of Qurate please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1797.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

