Lysaker, 9 March 2020
The suspended trading with the below shareclasses on Nasdaq Copenhagen from earlier today has now ended, and trade can resume.
The trading on US stock exchanges has normalized, and therefore prices for the below shareclasses can be carried out as normal.
For queries, you may contact the funds' Paying Agent in Denmark, SKAGEN, on phone +45 7010 4001, or by email to kundeservice@skagenfondene.dk.
|Fund name and share class
|Symbol
|ISIN
|Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5
|STIIAM
|NO0010841588
|Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5
|STIINM
|NO0010841570
|Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5
|STIGEP
|NO0010841604
|Storebrand Global Solutions A5
|STIGS
|NO0010841612
|Storebrand Global Multifactor A5
|STIGM
|NO0010841596
Storebrand Asset Management AS
Lysaker, NORWAY
