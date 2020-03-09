Lysaker, 9 March 2020

The suspended trading with the below shareclasses on Nasdaq Copenhagen from earlier today has now ended, and trade can resume.

The trading on US stock exchanges has normalized, and therefore prices for the below shareclasses can be carried out as normal.

For queries, you may contact the funds' Paying Agent in Denmark, SKAGEN, on phone +45 7010 4001, or by email to kundeservice@skagenfondene.dk .