New York, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lithium therapy market is expected to reach USD 128.6 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Lithium Therapy is used as an antipsychotic drug for treating bipolar disorder. Sometimes, it may be utilized in other disorders to supplement an antidepressant that is unable to treat depression effectively.
The growing prevalence of bipolar disorder is a significant factor in influencing the market growth. Bipolar disorder is a neurobiological disorder of the brain that currently impacts nearly 2.3 million people in the U.S. or about 1.0% of the total U.S. population. Suicide is the foremost reason for premature death amongst people who have bipolar disorder, with 15.0% to 17.0% committing suicide, owing to negative symptoms that arise from an untreated illness. Individuals who have bipolar disorder were over 25 times more likely to experience panic disorder and around ten times more likely to experience obsessive-compulsive disorder as compared to people in the general population with the condition.
The growing geriatric population is likely to boost the market demand in the forecast period. According to a study, bipolar disorder exists in 6.0% of geriatric outpatient appointments, 8.0%–10.0% of geriatric inpatient admissions, 3.0% of geriatric people admitted in nursing homes, and 17% of geriatric patients referred to psychiatric emergency departments. Hence, the worldwide rise in the aging population will be directly proportional to the number of older adults with the condition.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global lithium therapy market on the basis of product type, dosage form, distribution channel, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
Dosage Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
