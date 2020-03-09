WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
09 March 2020
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
(the “Issuer”)
Compulsory Redemption of WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged and WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged (the “Impacted Products”)
The Issuer announces that due to movements in oil prices overnight, a Severe Overnight Gap Event has occurred and the Swap Provider has served on the Issuer a Transaction Early Termination Notice with respect to the Impacted Products.
Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange, Borsa Italiana and Deutsche Boerse (being the exchanges where the Impacted Products are admitted to trading) to request the Impacted Products be suspended with immediate effect and delisted.
Accordingly the Issuer hereby announces pursuant to Condition 8.8(A) of the Conditions that all ETP Securities of the Impacted Products are to be redeemed compulsorily and today, the 9th March 2020 will be the Compulsory Redemption Date for the Impacted Products. Accordingly, all of the Impacted Products will be subject to compulsory redemption in accordance with Condition 8.8.
Pursuant to the Conditions, the Swap Provider will calculate the Cancellation Amount in respect of the Swap Transactions backing the Impacted Products. The Issuer will make a further announcement to confirm the final amount that Security Holders will receive in respect of the Impacted Products and the date on which the Issuer will pay out such amounts (the “Compulsory Settlement Redemption Date”).
All other classes of ETP Securities issued by the Issuer will continue to be priced and will continue to trade in their normal manner.
Terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 3 September 2019.
Details of the Impacted Products are set out below:
|Product Name
|ISIN
|Exchange
|Trading Currency
|Exchange Ticker
|SEDOL
|Bloomberg Ticker
|Reuters Instrument Code
|WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged
|IE00B7ZQC614
|London Stock Exchange
|GBP
|3LOI
|B9CMSS0
|3LOI LN
|3LOI.L
|USD
|3OIL
|B7ZQC61
|3OIL LN
|3OIL.L
|Borsa Italiana
|EUR
|3OIL
|BD3CT28
|3OIL IM
|3OIL.MI
|DE000A133ZT6
|Xetra
|EUR
|O1LL
|BSJCN70
|O1LL GY
|O1LL.DE
|WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged
|IE00BYTYHS72
|London Stock Exchange
|GBx
|3BLR
|BYY8QB0
|3BLR LN
|3BLR.L
|USD
|3BRL
|BDB6P13
|3BRL LN
|3BRL.L
|Borsa Italiana
|EUR
|3BRL
|BYV7N53
|3BRL IM
|3BRL.MI
|DE000A2BGQZ2
|Xetra
|EUR
|3BFM
|BYY8QN2
|3BFM GY
|3BFM.DE
Further information is available on the website of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC at www.wisdomtree.eu or by email to infoeu@wisdomtree.com
