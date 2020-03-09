WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
09 March 2020

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
(the “Issuer”)

Compulsory Redemption of WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged and WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged (the “Impacted Products”)

The Issuer announces that due to movements in oil prices overnight, a Severe Overnight Gap Event has occurred and the Swap Provider has served on the Issuer a Transaction Early Termination Notice with respect to the Impacted Products.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange, Borsa Italiana and Deutsche Boerse (being the exchanges where the Impacted Products are admitted to trading) to request the Impacted Products be suspended with immediate effect and delisted.

Accordingly the Issuer hereby announces pursuant to Condition 8.8(A) of the Conditions that all ETP Securities of the Impacted Products are to be redeemed compulsorily and today, the 9th March 2020 will be the Compulsory Redemption Date for the Impacted Products.  Accordingly, all of the Impacted Products will be subject to compulsory redemption in accordance with Condition 8.8.

Pursuant to the Conditions, the Swap Provider will calculate the Cancellation Amount in respect of the Swap Transactions backing the Impacted Products.  The Issuer will make a further announcement to confirm the final amount that Security Holders will receive in respect of the Impacted Products and the date on which the Issuer will pay out such amounts (the “Compulsory Settlement Redemption Date”).

All other classes of ETP Securities issued by the Issuer will continue to be priced and will continue to trade in their normal manner.

Terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 3 September 2019.

Details of the Impacted Products are set out below:

Product Name  ISIN  Exchange  Trading Currency  Exchange Ticker  SEDOL  Bloomberg Ticker  Reuters Instrument Code 
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged  IE00B7ZQC614  London Stock Exchange  GBP  3LOI  B9CMSS0  3LOI LN  3LOI.L 
USD  3OIL  B7ZQC61  3OIL LN  3OIL.L 
Borsa Italiana  EUR  3OIL  BD3CT28  3OIL IM  3OIL.MI 
DE000A133ZT6  Xetra  EUR  O1LL  BSJCN70  O1LL GY  O1LL.DE 
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged  IE00BYTYHS72  London Stock Exchange  GBx  3BLR  BYY8QB0  3BLR LN  3BLR.L 
USD  3BRL  BDB6P13  3BRL LN  3BRL.L 
Borsa Italiana  EUR  3BRL  BYV7N53  3BRL IM  3BRL.MI 
DE000A2BGQZ2  Xetra  EUR  3BFM  BYY8QN2  3BFM GY  3BFM.DE 

Further information is available on the website of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC at www.wisdomtree.eu or by email to infoeu@wisdomtree.com

For and on behalf of
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer plc