WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

09 March 2020

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

(the “Issuer”)

Compulsory Redemption of WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged and WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged (the “Impacted Products”)

The Issuer announces that due to movements in oil prices overnight, a Severe Overnight Gap Event has occurred and the Swap Provider has served on the Issuer a Transaction Early Termination Notice with respect to the Impacted Products.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange, Borsa Italiana and Deutsche Boerse (being the exchanges where the Impacted Products are admitted to trading) to request the Impacted Products be suspended with immediate effect and delisted.

Accordingly the Issuer hereby announces pursuant to Condition 8.8(A) of the Conditions that all ETP Securities of the Impacted Products are to be redeemed compulsorily and today, the 9th March 2020 will be the Compulsory Redemption Date for the Impacted Products. Accordingly, all of the Impacted Products will be subject to compulsory redemption in accordance with Condition 8.8.

Pursuant to the Conditions, the Swap Provider will calculate the Cancellation Amount in respect of the Swap Transactions backing the Impacted Products. The Issuer will make a further announcement to confirm the final amount that Security Holders will receive in respect of the Impacted Products and the date on which the Issuer will pay out such amounts (the “Compulsory Settlement Redemption Date”).

All other classes of ETP Securities issued by the Issuer will continue to be priced and will continue to trade in their normal manner.

Terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 3 September 2019.

Details of the Impacted Products are set out below:

Product Name ISIN Exchange Trading Currency Exchange Ticker SEDOL Bloomberg Ticker Reuters Instrument Code WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged IE00B7ZQC614 London Stock Exchange GBP 3LOI B9CMSS0 3LOI LN 3LOI.L USD 3OIL B7ZQC61 3OIL LN 3OIL.L Borsa Italiana EUR 3OIL BD3CT28 3OIL IM 3OIL.MI DE000A133ZT6 Xetra EUR O1LL BSJCN70 O1LL GY O1LL.DE WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged IE00BYTYHS72 London Stock Exchange GBx 3BLR BYY8QB0 3BLR LN 3BLR.L USD 3BRL BDB6P13 3BRL LN 3BRL.L Borsa Italiana EUR 3BRL BYV7N53 3BRL IM 3BRL.MI DE000A2BGQZ2 Xetra EUR 3BFM BYY8QN2 3BFM GY 3BFM.DE

Further information is available on the website of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC at www.wisdomtree.eu or by email to infoeu@wisdomtree.com

For and on behalf of

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer plc