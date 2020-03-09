Houston, TX, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AngioSoma Inc. (OTC: SOAN) (“AngioSoma” or the “Company”) today announced creating an innovative marketing strategy for its 15 newly-acquired intellectual properties. A substantial portion of the properties focus on important unmet medical needs, both over the counter and pharmaceutical.



The 16th new product included in the newly developed marketing plan is FULL SALUTE(TM), a male ED (erectile dysfunction) product that contains E. brevicornum extract, an all-natural phosphorodiesterase-5 inhibitor (biosimilar to Cialas and Viagra).

AngioSoma President Alex Blankenship said, “We are excited about the prospects for our fully developed marketing plan that follows finalizing the settlement agreement to conclude the 2-year legal dispute between founder David Summers and AngioSoma. We believe our plan will move the new products into the market.”

ABOUT ANGIOSOMA, INC.

AngioSoma is a wellness company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective and high-quality supplement products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets through our marketing subsidiary, SomaCeuticals™.

