Springfield, Missouri, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) will bring colorectal cancer (CRC) patients, caregivers, and advocates together on March 15-16 for Virtual Call-on Congress, to connect with researchers, legislators, and other experts in the field to talk about the personal impact of colorectal cancer and the importance of funding colorectal cancer research and prevention efforts.

Colorectal cancer (CRC), which embraces colon and rectal cancers, is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths for men and women combined in the United States. While the disease typically impacts an older population, over the last decade there has also been an unexplained increase in colorectal cancer incidence among those under the age of 50, prompting the American Cancer Society to recommend colorectal cancer screening begin at age 45 instead of 50 for those at average risk.

Call-on Congress is an annual advocacy event, hosted by Fight CRC and typically held in Washington, D.C. Due to the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), this year’s event will be fully hosted online with live-streamed expert panels, training on how to engage legislators and a Virtual Hill Day that connects advocates with Congress through email and social media. The virtual event will allow a greater number of advocates to participate and to bring what they learn into their local communities.

“We are relentless in spreading awareness about the importance of colorectal cancer screening. Call-on Congress allows us to influence policy that supports colorectal cancer initiatives at a higher level,” says Fight CRC advocate Marsha Baker, who lost her father to colon cancer. “We were able to take everything we learned at Call-on Congress, and make a real impact on increasing the screening rates in Oregon.”

Fight CRC advocates will champion the need for robust, sustained investment in colorectal cancer research and prevention. The majority of cancer research in the United States is federally funded. A legislative priority for Fight CRC advocates is to see Congress direct federal funds towards lifesaving medical research, specifically for colorectal cancer.

“Call-on Congress has been Fight CRC’s flagship advocacy event for 14 years. Our advocates have built a fantastic track record with legislators as relentless champions of hope committed to policies aimed at reducing the over 53,000 colorectal cancer deaths expected this year alone,” said Fight CRC Director of Advocacy Molly McDonnell. “We are excited to expand our event reach in 2020 and create a Virtual Call-on Congress which provides the whole colorectal cancer community with an opportunity to make a real difference in the fight against this preventable disease.”

Fight CRC’s Call-on Congress is sponsored by Exact Sciences, Genentech, Merck, Genentech, NoShave November, Foundation Medicine, Quicken Loans, Turtle Beach, EpiPro Colon, and The Majeski Foundation.

To learn more about Call-on Congress, search #ConC2020 on Twitter and visit CallOnCongress.org.

About Fight Colorectal Cancer

Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) is a leading patient-empowerment and advocacy organization in the United States, providing balanced and objective information on colon and rectal cancer research, treatment, and policy. We are relentless champions of hope, focused on funding promising, high- impact research endeavors while equipping advocates to influence legislation and policy for the collective good. Learn more at fightcrc.org.

Nancy Levesque Fight Colorectal Cancer 703-548-1225 ext. 7 nlevesque@fightcrc.org