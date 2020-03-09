Downey, CA, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encompassing a total of 38 local Southern California offices and over 2,200 sales associates, the First Team Real Estate family has been providing ethical, top-quality services to local homebuyers for over 40 years. Originating in Huntington Beach with just five agents in one office, the company has expanded across the region, always placing the needs of buyers and sellers first to deliver maximum results on the market. With a total closed volume of $6.2 billion in 20192, First Team continues to thrive with the 3rd highest year in the company’s history.

Powered by a suite of proprietary tools, industry-leading technology, and proven market strategies, the First Team Real Estate Downey Office is poised to serve their local communities better than ever. From community outreach projects such as a dedicated partnership with local non-profit organization Team Kids to extensive luxury support including affiliations with Christie’s International Real Estate, Luxury Portfolio International, and Luxuryrealestate.com, the company’s commitment to making a difference in the communities they call home is seen in the actions of each and every office and member.

Previously of Berkshire Hathaway, team leaders Beth Hale and Josie Andrade head the local First Team Real Estate Downey Office. “We are empowered to serve our community and clients with all their real estate needs at a much higher level than ever before now that we have the support of First Team and the entire family of local agents and support staff behind us, ” says Beth Hale and Josie Andrade. “We are proud to be backed by a company culture built on teamwork, professionalism, and integrity. With our cutting edge technology and luxury affiliations, we bring world-renowned exposure to local sellers, and give all homes unparalleled marketing exposure.”

Unlike other players in the real estate landscape that are publicly owned or backed by venture capitalists, First Team Real Estate has remained family-owned – and most importantly – family operated. Not obligated to shareholders, instead, the company is accountable to its agents and their success, which is reflected in every business decision, including reinvesting a portion of earnings directly back into marketing client properties.

“At First Team, our core business principles are centered around care—care for our agents, care for our clients, and care for our communities,” said Cameron Merage, First Team’s Founder and CEO. “Given that our Downey team operates according to the same philosophies, the sales associates fit perfectly within our culture, offering the area’s buyers and sellers an experience that’s truly exceptional in every regard.”

Combining the best services in the industry with a foundation of client-focused service, First Team Real Estate is poised to continue growing throughout Southern California to spread a tradition of community service, giving, and unrivaled consumer satisfaction.

[1] Top broker report published in January 2020 based on data available from 7/1/2001-12/31/2019, all CRMLS, all brokers.

[2] According to Trendgraphix data available from 01/01/19 – 12/31/19 for ALL CRMLS. First Team’s® numbers include internal reporting. © First Team® Real Estate. All rights reserved.

