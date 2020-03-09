The Annual General Meeting will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 4:00pm (CET) at ALK-Abelló A/S, 1 Bøge Allé, 2970 Hørsholm, Denmark.

Coronavirus

In order to minimize the risk of spreading of coronavirus, and as a consequence of the latest recommendations from the Danish authorities, we have decided to cancel the usual refreshments served after the general meeting. We hope that our shareholders understand and appreciate this measure.

At the same time, we encourage all shareholders to reconsider attending the AGM in person. For shareholders, who have registered for the meeting but choose not to attend in person, it will be possible to cast a postal vote online. To cast a postal vote online, you can go to https://ir.alk.net/agm and cast your postal vote before Wednesday, 11 March 2020 at 10:59am (CET) . Please note that to cast a postal vote online, you must already have access to netbanking services in Denmark or use a VP-ID with a VP code. You may also scan and e-mail the postal vote form (attached to this announcement) to vpinvestor@vp.dk before Wednesday, 11 March 2020 at 10:59am (CET) .

We kindly also ask all persons who have signed up for the general meeting to respect our general travel and visitors policy, according to which anyone who shows symptoms of infection and anyone who, within the past 14 days, has visited areas where the risk of being infected with the virus is high, or who has been in contact with others who have visited these areas or shows symptoms of infection, will not be admitted to our headquarters at 1 Bøge Allé, 2970 Hørsholm, Denmark. Find more information here: https://www.sst.dk/da/Viden/Smitsomme-sygdomme/Smitsomme-sygdomme-A-AA/Coronavirus/Spoergsmaal-og-svar/Questions-and-answers

The presentation (in Danish) from the AGM will after the meeting be available at ALK’s website, https://ir.alk.net/news-events/webcasts-presentations.

ALK-Abelló A/S

