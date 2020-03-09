09.03.2020: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice of 28 February 2020 where Borregaard announced the intent to repurchase up to 300,000 of its outstanding common stock.

Borregaard has today purchased 29,000 own shares through broker at an average price of NOK 97.54 per share.

After this transaction Borregaard holds a total of 240,173 own shares, representing 0.24% of total shares outstanding.

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.