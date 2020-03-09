Dallas, TX, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Principal Management Group of North Texas (PMG) will be hosting two financial seminars for board members in Dallas and North Richland Hills, Texas. The seminars will help prepare board members to make informed decisions on behalf of their homeowners and communities.



The events will feature a panel of industry experts who will provide information to residents and board members on several topics including audits, understanding the Texas tax code, association tax strategies, balance sheets and financial reporting for boards, general HOA liability insurance, and how much property insurance is needed in the event of a natural disaster.



“Principal Management Group of North Texas has a longstanding commitment to board education,” stated Mark Southall, PMG president. “We will continue to offer educational seminars for boards to learn essential skills, ask questions, and engage with industry professionals who are available to guide them every step of the way. We encourage current and potential board members to attend future free seminars. We would also like to send a special thanks to our speakers Sam Timothy, C.P.A., of Timothy, Devolt & Company, P.C., Ed Laskey, PMG’s vice president of operations, and Association Insurance Agency, Inc.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com