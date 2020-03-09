New York, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Slickline Services Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873449/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global slickline services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by efforts to increase oil and gas production from mature oil and gas fields.In addition, the introduction of digital slickline services is anticipated to boost the growth of the global slickline services market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global slickline services market is segmented as below:

Application:

• Onshore



• Offshore



Geographic Segmentation:

• APAC



• Europe



• MEA



• North America



• South America



Key Trends for global slickline services market growth

This study identifies the introduction of digital slickline services as the prime reasons driving the global slickline services market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global slickline services market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global slickline services market , including some of the vendors such as AOS Orwell Ltd., Archer Ltd., Baker Hughes Co., Expro Holdings UK 2 Ltd., Halliburton Co., Pioneer Energy Services Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., Superior Energy Services Inc., Weatherford International Plc and Wellservices BV. .

