CGG
Société anonyme au capital de 7 099 612 euros
Siège social : 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy
969 202 241 R.C.S. Evry
Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote
et d'actions composant le capital social
Article 223-16 Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers
|
Date d'arrêté des informations
|
Nombre total d'actions composant le capital
|
Nombre
de droits de vote théoriques
|
29 février 2020
|
709 961 244
|
710 174 080
