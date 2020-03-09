On 13 March 2019, Pandora announced a share buy-back programme, cf. Company announcement no. 507. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).
                                                                                                                                                      
The purpose of the programme is to reduce Pandora’s share capital and to meet obligations arising from employee share option programmes.

Under the programme Pandora will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 2.2 billion in the period from 14 March 2019 to 19 March 2020 at latest.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

 Number of
shares		Average purchase price, DKKTransaction value,  DKK
Accumulated, latest  announcement7,732,036 2,161,500,231
2 March 202028,000  298.02  8,344,686
3 March 202025,000  304.72  7,618,058
4 March 202036,000  302.65  10,895,530
5 March 202040,195  297.07  11,940,628
Accumulated under the programme7,861,231 2,200,299,133

With the transactions stated above, Pandora owns a total of 8,254,058 treasury shares, corresponding to 8.25% of the Company’s share capital.

In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, all transactions related to the share buyback programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this Company Announcement.

