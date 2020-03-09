New York, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Protective Workwear Market in Europe 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873448/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global protective workwear market in europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising number of construction activities in europe .In addition, growing emphasis on smart protective workwear is anticipated to boost the growth of the global protective workwear market in europe as well.



Market Segmentation

The global protective workwear market in europe is segmented as below:

End-User:

• Manufacturing



• Construction



• Healthcare



• Others



Geographic Segmentation:

• Germany



• UK



• France



• Rest Of Europe



Key Trends for global protective workwear market in europe growth

This study identifies growing emphasis on smart protective workwear as the prime reasons driving the global protective workwear market in europe growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global protective workwear market in europe

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global protective workwear market in europe, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Cintas Corp., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., MSA Safety Inc. and Sioen Industries NV. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

