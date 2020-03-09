United Bankers Corporation NOTIFICATION

09.03.2020 at 18:30

UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 09.03.2020

Date 09.03.2020  
Exchange transaction Buy  
Share class UNIAV  
Amount 690  
Average price/share 8.3929 EUR
Highest price/share 8.4000 EUR
Lowest price/share 8.3500 EUR
Total price 5,791.10 EUR
     

The shares held by United Bankers Corporation on 09.03.2020:

  UNIAV 33,287    

On behalf of United Bankers Corporation


Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka         Mikko Virtanen

For more information, please contact:
Patrick Anderson, toimitusjohtaja, United Bankers Oyj
Sähköposti: patrick.anderson@unitedbankers.fi
Puhelin: 0400 244 544,09 25 380 236
www.unitedbankers.fi

Attachment