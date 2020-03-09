Saint-Cloud, March 9, 2020 – Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene and facility services solutions across Europe and Latin America, is continuing its expansion strategy in its key markets with the signing of an agreement to acquire 100% of Haber in Germany.

Haber is a family business that operates from two sites located in the Western part of Germany: the first one in Landstuhl, in Rhineland-Palatinate, and the second one in Saarland, in Saarbrücken. The company’s activity, in Germany and Luxembourg, is dedicated to rental-cleaning Flat linen and Workwear for clients operating mainly in Healthcare and laundry services for nursing home residents.

The group generated revenues of c. 20 million euros in 2019.

Commenting on this announcement, Xavier Martiré, CEO of Elis, declared:

“The acquisition of the Haber group enables Elis to reinforce its position in the Healthcare market in Germany and to offer nationwide services in a market that still includes a large number of small players. The historical shareholders will remain in place, which will facilitate an efficient integration of the company.”

