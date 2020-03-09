New York, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Activewear Apparel Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873444/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global activewear apparel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing emphasis on extracurricular activities.In addition, increasing popularity of athleisure is anticipated to boost the growth of the global activewear apparel market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global activewear apparel market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel:

• Offline



• Online



Geographic Segmentation:

• APAC



• Europe



• MEA



• North America



• South America



Key Trends for global activewear apparel market growth

This study identifies increasing popularity of athleisure as the prime reasons driving the global activewear apparel market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global activewear apparel market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global activewear apparel market , including some of the vendors such as adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Gildan Activewear Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp. and VF Corp. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873444/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001