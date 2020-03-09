New York, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Contact Lenses Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873442/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global contact lenses market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for daily disposable contact lenses.In addition, increasing adoption of advanced technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the global contact lenses market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global contact lenses market is segmented as below:

Product:

• Soft Lenses



• Rigid Gas Permeable Lenses



• Hybrid Lenses



Geographic Segmentation:

• APAC



• Europe



• MEA



• North America



• South America



Key Trends for global contact lenses market growth

This study identifies increasing adoption of advanced technologies as the prime reasons driving the global contact lenses market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global contact lenses market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global contact lenses market, including some of the vendors such as Bausch Health Companies Inc., BenQ Materials Corp., Contamac Ltd., HOYA Corp., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Menicon Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, SEED Co. Ltd., The Cooper Companies Inc. and ZEISS Group. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

