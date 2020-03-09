CALGARY, Alberta, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arkadia Capital Corp. (TSX-V:AKC.H) and Oasis Technology Inc. jointly announce that they terminated their non-binding letter of intent dated May 1, 2019, which they previously announced on May 2, 2019.



