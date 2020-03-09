2019 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

INCLUDING THE 2019 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

MADE AVAILABLE

Rexel’s 2019 Universal Registration Document, including the annual financial report for the 2019 financial year, was filed on March 9, 2019 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), under number D. 20-0111.

The Universal Registration Document notably includes the following information:

The report on corporate governance prepared by the Board of Directors (including the compensation policy for corporate officers);

The description of the share repurchase program; and

The statement of non-financial performance.



The Universal registration document is available on Rexel’s corporate website ( www.rexel.com /en ) in the “Investors – Documentation and Regulated Information” section and on the AMF’s website ( www.amf-france.org ).

The Universal Registration Document is also available at no cost at Rexel’s headquarters, 13, boulevard du Fort de Vaux, 75017 Paris, France.





ABOUT REXEL GROUP





Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets - residential, commercial and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production and maintenance.

Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,900 branches in 26 countries, with more than 26,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €13.74 billion in 2019.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 100, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence Europe, Euronext VigeoEiris Europe 120 Index, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe and STOXX® Global Climate Change Leaders, in recognition of its performance in corporate social responsibility (CSR). Rexel is on the CDP “Climate A List”.

For more information, visit Rexel’s web site at www.rexel.com /en





CONTACTS





FINANCIAL ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Ludovic DEBAILLEUX +33 1 42 85 76 12 ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com

PRESS

Brunswick: Thomas KAMM +33 1 53 96 83 92 tkamm@brunswickgroup.com

Attachment