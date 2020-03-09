With reference to our press release of 30 January 2020, Awilco Drilling PLC is pleased to confirm that a contract has been signed with Petrofac Facilities Management Limited (Petrofac) for the provision of WilPhoenix for a three well Plug & Abandonment program on Rubie and Renee. The program has an estimated duration of 100 days and will commence in early May 2020.

WilPhoenix is one of Awilco Drilling’s two Enhanced Pacesetter semi-submersibles and is equipped for drilling in water depths up to 1,200 ft. Awilco Drilling also has two new build rigs on order of Moss CS60 ECO MW design equipped for drilling in harsh environments, and independent options for additional two rigs of the same design.

