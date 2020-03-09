New York, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market in Europe 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873440/?utm_source=GNW

02 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period. Our reports on global electric vehicle (ev) charging connector market in europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of evs.In addition, shift in demand from ac charging to dc fast charging is anticipated to boost the growth of the global electric vehicle (ev) charging connector market in europe as well.



Market Segmentation

The global electric vehicle (ev) charging connector market in europe is segmented as below:

Speed:

• Slow Charging



• Fast Charging



• Rapid Charging



Geographic Segmentation:

• Asia



• Europe



• North America



• ROW



Key Trends for global electric vehicle (ev) charging connector market in europe growth

This study identifies shift in demand from ac charging to dc fast charging as the prime reasons driving the global electric vehicle (ev) charging connector market in europe growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global electric vehicle (ev) charging connector market in europe

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global electric vehicle (ev) charging connector market in europe, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Lumberg Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., Tesla Inc., Webasto SE and Yazaki Corp. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

