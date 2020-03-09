NEW YORK, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, is highlighting recent comments from top investment experts that points to a new paradigm shift emerging from the coronavirus epidemic. As society adapts to coronavirus, and braces for future epidemics, investment experts believe the trend is favoring companies that enable remote workers, services, and entertainment.



Marc Faber: In a recent interview with Wall Street Reporter, legendary Swiss fund manager, Marc Faber commented that “Coronavirus changes society forever” and will have long lasting impact as new trends take permanent hold. Among major shifts, Faber believes the coronavirus will propel a permanent shift for businesses towards virtual/online meetings and away from physical conferences, and trade shows. Faber believes that as business discover the cost savings of virtual events, these changes will take permanent hold and replace many physical events. Companies in the virtual meeting/virtual sales space are expected to benefit.

Watch video interview with Marc Faber here: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/03/marc-faber-coronavirus-changes-society-forever-plus-gold-stocks-interest-rates-china-hk/

Trade Show Cancellations Expected to Boost Enterprise Augmented Reality Revenues at NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR)

With major trade shows worldwide being cancelled, businesses are desperately searching for new replacement marketing solutions to engage their enterprise customers. Amid disruptions, and cancellations - a large scale shift toward Augmented Reality solutions is expected. Adding further tailwind to what is expected to shortly become a $120 billion market (Statista research).

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) an emerging leader in the $120 billion Augmented Reality technology space recently demonstrated how businesses are now deploying NexTech’s augmented reality technology to engage customers, and dramatically increase revenues - through remote learning, and sales - and replacing trade shows.

In a recent livestream presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK conference, NEXCF demonstrated examples of its AR technology powering e-commerce “try it on” and “conversation commerce”. Most impressively, the live demo showcased how one of NEXCF’s industrial customers is using its AR technology to bring a 40-foot piece of machinery into a customer's office in full-size life-scale - on a smartphone (this video needs to be watched - to fully understand the power of NEXCF’s AR technology). NEXCF AR technology enables a business to replace trade shows and the massive costs. The cost savings and customer engagement of AR is expected to drive large-scale adoption by Fortune 500 enterprise clients.

Watch video presentation here:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/03/demo-day-augmented-reality-game-changer-nextech-otc-nexcf-next-super-stock-conference/

Cabot Undervalued Stocks Advisor: Crista Huff, lead analyst at Cabot Undervalued Stocks Advisor , combines a strict fundamental methodology with technical analysis, to identify growth and value stocks whose charts are turning bullish. Amongst stocks discussed in this exclusive interview, Crista likes Netflix (NFLX), which she views as the “ultimate defensive stock” in a world of coronavirus and other viral outbreaks. Crista views NFLX as one of the few businesses which will not be harmed by coronavirus fears, because there are no supply chain issues which are harming other manufacturers, and it is the ultimate “cocoon” stock.

The complete audio interview is available for free access at:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/02/cabots-crista-huff-undervalued-ma-targets-and-cocoon-stocks-like-nflx-are-coronavirus/

Howard Lindzon: Also pointing to a new paradigm shift is investment expert Howard Lindzon, founder of Stocktwits. In a recent twitter post, Lindzon stated: “This market panic and virus accelerate certain trends that were inevitable… The next few months are going to be epic for the well prepared and positioned….remote work, video, better media and entertainment, mobility, food, biology, cleaner energy, machines, AR ... those just accelerate.“

https://twitter.com/howardlindzon

FaceBank Group (OTC: FBNK)

FaceBank Group (OTC: FBNK) “Digital Human” technology which can create digital and hologram likenesses of celebrities can be a potential beneficiary of today’s emerging trends. In addition to its technologies, FBNK controls a Celebrity IP portfolio which includes among others: Elvis, Marilyn Monroe, Michael Jackson, Floyd Mayweather, Muhammad Ali (and even a portion of Kung Fu Panda).

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK conference, FBNK CEO John Textor Facebank (OTC: FBNK) shares some possibilities of how FBNK intends to monetize its celebrity portfolio. For example - a match-up between “digital” Floyd Mayweather VS. Sugar Ray Leonard - or Bruce Lee - and sold to millions on Pay Per View like the recent Connor Macgregor VS. Floyd Mayweather…. A digital Elvis and Marilyn Monroe “live” in concert - and more).

However, “Digital Celebrities” are just one part of FBNK’s revenue stream, and FBNK is expected to reach a $200 million revenue run rate in 2020. The company recently completed a 50 million Eurobond offering to fuel growth, and has deals with major partners like Authentic Brands Group (A private equity group whose portfolio of fashion brands, celebrity IP, and media generates $9 billion revenue).

WATCH THE VIDEO PRESENTATION: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/02/facebank-group-otc-fbnk-next-super-stock-conference-presentation-february-13-2020/

