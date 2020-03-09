NEW YORK, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global security policy management market is expected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.
Industry Insights by Component (Solution and Services), by Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), by Application (Network Policy Management, Compliance and Auditing, Change Management, and Vulnerability Assessment), by Industry (IT & Telecom, Healthcare, BFSI, Manufacturing, Energy & Power, Government, and Others)
There is a gradual shift of security policy management from regular model to hybrid network Model. Further, government and other regulatory bodies are constantly asking organizations to implement required security policies. This will act as an opportunity for the global security policy management market in near future.
BFSI and IT & telecom are the sectors expected to account the highest market share by 2025
On the basis of industry, the market is bifurcated into IT & telecom, healthcare, BFSI, manufacturing, energy & power, government, and others. BFSI and IT & telecom are the sectors expected to account the highest market share by 2025 and further grow at fastest rate due to large set of data exchange on regular basis.
Explore key industry insights in 65 tables and 40 figures from the 177 pages of report, “Global Security Policy Management Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - Industry Insights by Component (Solution and Services), by Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), by Application (Network Policy Management, Compliance and Auditing, Change Management, and Vulnerability Assessment), by Industry (IT & Telecom, Healthcare, BFSI, Manufacturing, Energy & Power, Government, and Others)”
Geography Insight
Geographically, North America is the largest security policy management market being early adopter of the technology and large number of IT companies residing in the region. Besides, the region is very much inclined towards implementation of required security regulations and compliance. As a result, North America security policy management market will keep on growing in the years to come.
Competitive Insight
Some of the key players operating in the global security policy management market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Micro Focus International plc, McAfee, LLC, HelpSystems, LLC, AlgoSec, Juniper Networks, FireMon, LLC, and Tufin.
The report provides the market value for the base year 2019 and a yearly forecast till 2025 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global security policy management market on the basis of component, organization size, application, industry, and region.
Global Security Policy Management Market Coverage
Component Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025
Organization Size Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025
Application Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025
Industry Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025
Geographical Segmentation
Security Policy Management Market by Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
Rest of the World (RoW)
