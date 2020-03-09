With NetMotion, any organization looking for a Microsoft Endpoint Manager-compatible VPN will enjoy reliable mobile connectivity and security.



SEATTLE, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetMotion , a connectivity and security solutions company for the world’s growing mobile workforce, announced today that it is working with Microsoft to use NetMotion’s class-leading VPN. Using NetMotion, customers not only gain uncompromised connectivity and feature parity, they benefit from a VPN that is compatible with Windows, MacOS, Android and iOS devices.

Being an expert in mobile VPN technology, NetMotion takes the mobile experience a step further by maintaining reliable connections and enabling always-on access to business-critical applications, even when Wi-Fi and cellular signals are weak or non-existent. For IT teams, NetMotion delivers visibility and control over the entire connection from endpoint to endpoint, over any network, through integration with Microsoft Endpoint Manager. Microsoft Endpoint Manager includes Microsoft Intune, a cloud-based mobile device management (MDM) and mobile application management (MAM) service. It provides a single, secure platform that simplifies endpoint management, while seamlessly supporting the devices most organizations use today.

“NetMotion is designed from the ground up to protect and enhance the user experience of any mobile device. By delivering plug-and-play integration with Microsoft Intune, the mobile workforce can maximize productivity and impact without any disruption to their workflow from day one,” said Christopher Kenessey, CEO, NetMotion Software. “For organizations already using or considering Intune, the addition of NetMotion’s VPN is an absolute no-brainer.”

Peter Orenberg, Principal Program Management Lead at Microsoft Corp. said, “Having a reliable network connection is an absolute must, whether one is at the office or out in the field. NetMotion’s next-generation VPN software gives organizations a simple and reliable way to help employees remain connected and protected wherever they are.”

For more information, check out Microsoft’s blog post here , or visit NetMotion’s Microsoft partner page here .

