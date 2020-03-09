Company announcement 5-2020, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK





The following insiders have purchased shares in FLSmidth and Co. A/S

Vagn Ove Sørensen, Chairman of the Board has purchased 1,532 shares and consequently has a total shareholding of 14,272 shares.

Thomas Schulz, Group Chief Executive Officer has purchased 2,000 shares and consequently has a total shareholding of 28,138 shares.

Thomas Høi Terndrup-Larsen (related party to Annette Terndrup, Group Executive Vice President and Head of Group Legal & Strategy) has purchased 800 shares.

