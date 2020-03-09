New York, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Education Solutions 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873427/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global healthcare education solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in adoption of m-learning.In addition, growing popularity of cme programs is anticipated to boost the growth of the global healthcare education solutions market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global healthcare education solutions market is segmented as below:

Delivery:

• Classroom-based



• E-learning



Geographic Segmentation:

• APAC



• Europe



• MEA



• North America



• South America



Key Trends for global healthcare education solutions market growth

This study identifies growing popularity of cme programs as the prime reasons driving the global healthcare education solutions market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global healthcare education solutions market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global healthcare education solutions market , including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co., General Electric Co., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Siemens AG, Smith & Nephew Plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

